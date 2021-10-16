The doctor named the people with the strongest immunity to COVID-19 | News | News

The strongest immunity to coronavirus is in people who first had it and then were vaccinated against the infection. This was announced on Saturday, October 16, by the infectious disease doctor Evgeny Timakov.

According to him, such people have the most active neutralizing antibodies and the best level sufficient to protect against recurrent diseases, the specialist said.

“That is, I got sick naturally <...> Moreover, the first wave, which was, not now, but the first and second waves, there COVID-19 has not yet bypassed our immune pathways so strongly, immunity has not been masked, there are good memory cells there. And the vaccine trains this immunity and makes our immune cells “special forces” to neutralize the coronavirus, ”Timakov said on the air of the Moscow Talking radio station.

The infectious disease specialist added that this fact is confirmed by scientific work. The simultaneous combination of natural and post-vaccination immunity acts on the body as different platforms for vaccination and protects it more effectively. This process can be compared with revaccination, concluded Timakov.

As reported earlier this day by the headquarters for combating coronavirus infection, the level of collective immunity to COVID-19 in Russia is estimated at 45%. Vaccination with the first component was carried out 51 million times, full-cycle vaccination – 47.5 million times.

Earlier, on October 14, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov called the reluctance of some citizens to be vaccinated against coronavirus irresponsible. He urged to continue to explain to people that it is necessary to be vaccinated, to continue to explain, without hiding the most tragic facts, such as an increase in mortality, an increase in morbidity.

On October 13, Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said that the health care system in the country is under heavy strain due to the pandemic. He explained that it is possible to reduce the burden if the population is more actively vaccinated.

A large-scale vaccination has been taking place in Russia since January. Citizens are vaccinated free of charge and voluntarily. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

