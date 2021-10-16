The EP announced “severe restrictions” for citizens vaccinated by “Sputnik V”

Czech MEP Kateřina Konecna asked the European Commission to comment on the situation regarding the “gradual examination” of the Sputnik V vaccine by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). She drew the attention of the EC to the problems faced by residents of Europe vaccinated with the Russian vaccine. RT got acquainted with the politician’s appeal.

As the MEP explained, citizens of the European Union and non-EU countries, vaccinated with Sputnik V, face severe restrictions due to the inability to obtain a European covid certificate.

In particular, this applies to residents of San Marino. According to Konnecny, they were not provided with EMA-recognized vaccines from Italy, as a result, citizens were vaccinated with a Russian drug.

“While the European Commission recognizes the vaccination certificates issued in San Marino, Italy, which surrounds San Marino, does not recognize them. This is despite various university tests showing that Sputnik V is effective and safe, ”the request says.

The parliamentarian asked if the European Commission interacts with the Italian authorities to help resolve the situation.

She also asked if the EC has a schedule for including “Sputnik V” in the list of those recognized by the EMA and how the European Commission will clarify the situation regarding the “gradual examination” of the Russian vaccine.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced the EU’s biased attitude towards Russian vaccines. According to him, this is one of the reasons why an agreement on the mutual recognition of vaccines between Moscow and Brussels has not yet been reached.