https://ria.ru/20211016/koronavirus-1754868360.html

The expert called an effective way to reduce the incidence of COVID-19

The expert called an effective way to reduce the incidence of COVID-19 – RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021

The expert called an effective way to reduce the incidence of COVID-19

Vaccination is an effective way to reduce mortality from coronavirus, but before reaching herd immunity of 80%, significantly reduce … RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021

2021-10-16T17: 20

2021-10-16T17: 20

2021-10-16T17: 20

spread of coronavirus

society

Belgorod region

health – society

coronavirus in Russia

vladimir chulanov

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/13/1741827818_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f8866f76cb972dcee04fa60dc358798b.jpg

MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. Vaccination is an effective way to reduce mortality from coronavirus, but until herd immunity reaches 80%, significantly reduce the incidence, the number of severe cases and deaths is impossible, said Vladimir Chulanov, professor, deputy director of the National Medical Research Center of Phthisiopulmonology and Infectious Diseases of the Russian Ministry of Health. immunity, the effect of vaccination turns out to be insufficient to significantly affect the epidemic process.That is, before reaching 80% coverage of the population with vaccination against a new coronavirus infection, it is impossible to significantly reduce the incidence, the number of severe cases, hospitalizations and deaths, since the epidemic is supported by a large number of people, not immune to infection, “Chulanov told reporters. He stressed that scientific data and many years of experience in the fight against infectious diseases clearly indicate that vaccine prevention is the most effective a means of combating the spread of the disease, can significantly reduce the risk of a severe course of infection, hospitalization and death. However, these goals can be achieved only through the formation of a sufficient level of herd immunity, when at least 80% of the population of a country or region are vaccinated, Chulanov said. No region has reached the herd immunity target for novel coronavirus infection. This is directly related to the failure to achieve other indicators: the percentage of bed capacity, the number of patients on mechanical ventilation, and the overall incidence rate, the specialist explained. % and 57%, respectively, – there is a steady downward trend in the number of deaths from the new coronavirus infection. This once again confirms that vaccination is an effective tool to reduce mortality from COVID-19, “Chulanov said.

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211016/vaktsina-1754843189.html

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211015/sobyanin-1754778370.html

Belgorod region

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/13/1741827818_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cafd962c1547bc233c93d72d7bd23932.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, belgorod region, health – society, coronavirus in russia, vladimir chulanov