The famous double of Peter the Great, Andrei Bulgakov, dies

https://ria.ru/20211016/akter-1754859360.html
The legendary double of Peter I died
The famous double of Peter the Great, Andrei Bulgakov, died – Russia news today
The legendary double of Peter I died
Actor Andrei Bulgakov died at the age of 63. This was announced by his wife in the social network “VKontakte”. RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021
2021-10-16T15: 15
2021-10-16T15: 15
2021-10-16T16: 28
incidents
society
Russia
andrey bulgakov
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/10/1754859334_0:102:1280:822_1920x0_80_0_0_94381812359fdc1e28b30e5f45deaeba.jpg
MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. Actor Andrei Bulgakov died at the age of 63. This was reported by his wife in the social network “VKontakte.” “I thank you for the happiest years of my life, the years that you were with me,” she wrote. According to his wife, the artist died the day before. Earlier, she said that Bulgakov is in critical condition in intensive care with COVID-19. Bulgakov’s colleague Leonid Petrov expressed his condolences. “You will remain the first!” – he wrote on Instagram Bulgakov is known primarily for the role of Peter I. In 1998, he became the winner of the All-Russian Congress of Doubles. The artist founded the St. Petersburg Theater of Historical Miniatures and Contemporary Parodies and remained its chief director until the last day. In addition, he played one of the roles in the television series Streets of Broken Lanterns.
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/10/1754859334_0-0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_f5865ac0e85486a8d5049b265415486b.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
incidents, society, russia, andrey bulgakov
The famous double of Peter the Great, Andrei Bulgakov, dies
“I thank you for the happiest years of my life, the years that you were with me,” she wrote.
According to his wife, the artist died the previous morning. Earlier, she said that Bulgakov is in critical condition in intensive care with COVID-19.
Bulgakov’s colleague Leonid Petrov expressed his condolences.
Bulgakov is known primarily for his role as Peter I. In 1998, he won the All-Russian Congress of Doubles. The artist founded the St. Petersburg Theater of Historical Miniatures and Contemporary Parodies and remained its chief director until the last day. In addition, he played one of the roles in the television series Streets of Broken Lanterns.