The famous double of Peter the Great, Andrei Bulgakov, dies

The legendary double of Peter I died

The famous double of Peter the Great, Andrei Bulgakov, died – Russia news today

The legendary double of Peter I died

Actor Andrei Bulgakov died at the age of 63. This was announced by his wife in the social network "VKontakte".

MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. Actor Andrei Bulgakov died at the age of 63. This was reported by his wife in the social network "VKontakte." "I thank you for the happiest years of my life, the years that you were with me," she wrote. According to his wife, the artist died the day before. Earlier, she said that Bulgakov is in critical condition in intensive care with COVID-19. Bulgakov's colleague Leonid Petrov expressed his condolences. "You will remain the first!" – he wrote on Instagram Bulgakov is known primarily for the role of Peter I. In 1998, he became the winner of the All-Russian Congress of Doubles. The artist founded the St. Petersburg Theater of Historical Miniatures and Contemporary Parodies and remained its chief director until the last day. In addition, he played one of the roles in the television series Streets of Broken Lanterns.

