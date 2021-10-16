The founder of the “Chinese Pilot Jao Da” club, Irina Papernaya, has passed away

https://www.znak.com/2021-10-15/skonchalas_sozdatelnica_kluba_kitayskiy_letchik_dzhao_da_irina_papernaya https://www.znak.com/2021-10-15/skonchalas_sozdatelnica_kluba_kitayskiy_letchik_dzhao_da_irina_papernaya 2021.10.15

Irina Papernaya, one of the founders of the White Cockroach and Chinese Pilot Zhao Da music clubs, died in Moscow. This was announced by her son on Facebook.

Alexey Paperny / Facebook

Theatrical figure Irina Papernaya died at the age of 80. She met her birthday in intensive care, her son had previously specified. “She has been in intensive care for over a month. This is not a covid. Good doctors are treating her, they are doing everything they can, but now my mother is in an extremely serious condition, ”he said.

She became one of the founders of the Moscow music club “White Cockroach”. In 1990, she and her son opened the Chinese Pilot Zhao Da Club, which also expanded to other cities.

Irina Papernaya was born in Ufa in 1941. She studied at the Faculty of Chemistry of Moscow State University, after university she worked at the Research Institute for Biological Testing of Chemical Compounds, where, among other things, she organized creative evenings. In addition, she collaborated with Oleg Tabakov’s studio and worked in a number of Moscow theaters.

