https://ria.ru/20211016/krym-1754841723.html
German delegation will visit Crimea
The German delegation will visit Crimea – RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021
German delegation will visit Crimea
The German delegation will arrive in Crimea at the end of October on a familiarization visit, the head of the parliamentary committee on public diplomacy and … RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021
2021-10-16T09: 54
2021-10-16T09: 54
2021-10-16T12: 55
in the world
heidelberg
simferopol
Germany
Yuri hempel
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/11/1732587612_0:308:2730:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_5197379aa6846b9f757d6200a6d56ba2.jpg
SIMFEROPOL, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The German delegation will arrive in Crimea at the end of October on a familiarization visit, Yuri Gempel, head of the republic’s parliamentary committee on people’s diplomacy and interethnic relations, told RIA Novosti. “We are expecting a delegation from Heidelberg (a city in southwestern Germany),” he said. parliamentarian, the visit will take place within the framework of the development of twinning relations between Heidelberg and Simferopol. In particular, a meeting is planned in the administration of the Crimean capital. In addition, in November, another German delegation intends to visit the peninsula as part of the Children’s Diplomacy project, Gempel added.
https://ria.ru/20210530/krym-1734809624.html
heidelberg
simferopol
Germany
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/11/1732587612_0-0:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fe93c4bc04f52f710f1de95388271a44.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, heidelberg, simferopol, germany, yuri hempel
German delegation will visit Crimea