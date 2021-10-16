The German delegation will visit Crimea – RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021

https://ria.ru/20211016/krym-1754841723.html

German delegation will visit Crimea

SIMFEROPOL, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The German delegation will arrive in Crimea at the end of October on a familiarization visit, Yuri Gempel, head of the republic’s parliamentary committee on people’s diplomacy and interethnic relations, told RIA Novosti. “We are expecting a delegation from Heidelberg (a city in southwestern Germany),” he said. parliamentarian, the visit will take place within the framework of the development of twinning relations between Heidelberg and Simferopol. In particular, a meeting is planned in the administration of the Crimean capital. In addition, in November, another German delegation intends to visit the peninsula as part of the Children’s Diplomacy project, Gempel added.

