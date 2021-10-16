https://ria.ru/20211016/krym-1754848890.html
The government will allocate about 400 million rubles for the restoration of “Artek”
The Russian government will allocate almost 400 million rubles for the restoration of the Artek infrastructure, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers said. RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The government of the Russian Federation will allocate almost 400 million rubles for the restoration of the Artek infrastructure, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers said. buildings, update access roads, embankment and sports grounds. “The Ministry of Education has been instructed to conclude all the necessary agreements within 30 days and monitor the efficiency of spending budget funds. A report on this must be submitted to the government by February 1, 2022,” the message added. that the decision made will partially eliminate the consequences of summer floods and prepare Artek for the new season.
“The International Children’s Center” Artek “in Crimea will receive 384.7 million rubles to restore the infrastructure damaged as a result of summer floods. This order was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin,” the statement says.
It is noted that with this money it is planned to carry out work at 14 objects, including renovating the residential building of the Kiparisny children’s camp, the port building and several administrative buildings, renovating access roads, covering the embankment and sports grounds.
“The Ministry of Education has been instructed to conclude all the necessary agreements within 30 days and monitor the efficiency of spending budget funds. A report on this must be submitted to the government by February 1, 2022,” the message added.
It is reported that the decision will partially eliminate the consequences of summer floods and prepare “Artek” for the new season.
09:54
