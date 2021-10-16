https://ria.ru/20211016/krym-1754848890.html

The government will allocate about 400 million rubles for the restoration of “Artek”

The government will allocate about 400 million rubles for the restoration of “Artek”

MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The government of the Russian Federation will allocate almost 400 million rubles for the restoration of the Artek infrastructure, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers said. buildings, update access roads, embankment and sports grounds. “The Ministry of Education has been instructed to conclude all the necessary agreements within 30 days and monitor the efficiency of spending budget funds. A report on this must be submitted to the government by February 1, 2022,” the message added. that the decision made will partially eliminate the consequences of summer floods and prepare Artek for the new season.

