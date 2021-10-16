The investigation is looking for a laser – Incidents – Kommersant

A criminal case was opened in Novosibirsk against the director of the Institute of Laser Physics of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Alexei Taichenachev. According to the investigators, he entered into a fictitious contract for the development of equipment with the commercial “daughter” of the institute, the Siberian Laser Center, but all the work for the center was done by the institute employees. The estimated damage from this transaction amounted to RUB 2 million. It is not excluded that the investigation will have questions to the academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Sergei Bagaev – he is the scientific director of the institute and the head of the Siberian Laser Center at the same time.

The director of the Institute of Laser Physics of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexei Taichenachev was under investigation. A case of abuse of power was initiated against him (part 1 of article 285 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, the maximum punishment for it is up to four years in prison). This was reported to Kommersant by sources in law enforcement agencies.

The basis of the criminal case was a contract worth 2 million rubles, concluded in 2017 by the institute with its own commercial “daughter” – the interdisciplinary scientific and technical association “Siberian Laser Center”. The agreement was about the development, assembly and adjustment of the laser optical system. The investigation believes that the contract was fictitious, since all work on it was carried out by employees of the institute’s laboratory, who were formally employed part-time at the laser center. The contractor, according to the case, did not have its own facilities for the execution of the contract, did not procure the necessary materials. Today at the research institute, law enforcement officers conducted searches and seizure of documents that the investigation was interested in.

Law enforcement officers may also have serious questions to the 80-year-old academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Sergei Bagaev. He headed this institute for about a quarter of a century (from 1992 to 2016), and now he is its scientific director. In addition, the academician holds the post of general director of the Siberian Laser Center. It was not possible to contact Alexey Taichenachev and Sergey Bagaev.

The Institute was established in 1991 on the basis of the Department of Laser Physics of the Institute of Thermophysics and the Department of Plasma Physics and Space Modeling of the Institute of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics of the Siberian Branch of the USSR Academy of Sciences. It houses laboratories for quantum sensors, laser electronic systems, research groups for laser spectroscopy and optical clocks. Since 2016, the scientific institution has been headed by RAS Corresponding Member Alexei Taichenachev, who replaced Academician Bagaev in this position.

As a reminder, in February 2020, FSB officers conducted searches at the Institute of Mining of the SB RAS. Director Andrei Kondratenko, his deputy Vladimir Timonin and research assistant Alexander Smolentsev were detained and charged with embezzling about 2.5 million rubles. In one of the episodes of the case, we are talking about the embezzlement of almost 700 thousand rubles. This money, according to the investigation, was received by scientists as allowances for timely and high-quality fulfillment of planned tasks, which other workers did for them. Now this case is being considered in the Saltsovsky District Court of Novosibirsk. Scientists do not admit guilt.

Konstantin Voronov, Novosibirsk