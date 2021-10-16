https://ria.ru/20211016/mks-1754838985.html

The ISS crew was woken up by a siren at night

2021-10-16T08: 37

MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) was woken up at night by a siren due to a malfunction in the control system of the Russian Zvezda module, it follows from the crew’s negotiations with the Earth, broadcast by NASA. According to him, the reason for the siren was triggered by a temporary loss of readiness of navigation support in the system. motion control and navigation of the Zvezda module. Later, a specialist at the Houston Mission Control Center informed the crew that no action was required from him. Now the 65th expedition consisting of Russians Oleg Novitsky, Peter Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov, Americans Mark Vande Hai is working on the ISS , Shane Kimbrow and Megan MacArthur, Japanese Akihiko Hoshide, Frenchman Tom Peske (station commander), as well as film industry figures Klim Shipenko and Yulia Peresild.

