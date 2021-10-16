The Japanese assessed the chances in the war with Russia: “We will lose in a day”

Readers of the Japanese edition of Yahoo News Japan are vigorously discussing material about the joint military exercises of Russia and China in the Sea of ​​Japan. In the publication, this is called an increase in military pressure from Moscow and Beijing. And readers assess Japan’s chances if a war with Russia suddenly breaks out.

One commentator demanded that the Japanese authorities immediately decided to arm the country with nuclear submarines, ballistic and cruise missiles and strategic nuclear weapons to counter Russia and China.

Another reader believes that there can be no serious alliance between Russia and China, since in the past there were territorial disputes between these states and they do not trust each other.

A third participant in the discussion disagrees with him, who writes that ties between Moscow and Beijing have remained strong since the days of the USSR. According to him, if China attacks Okinawa, then Russia will attack Hokkaido.

“If a war breaks out, Japan will lose in one day,” says the reader under the nickname Dob. He added that the United States only needs Japanese bases and if something happens, they will immediately leave, as it was in Afghanistan.

In other comments, the Japanese are of the opinion that it is necessary either to change the Constitution and build up nuclear weapons, or to become an American state.