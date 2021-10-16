The media warned of the risk of a collapse of the ruble after the words of Nabiullina

According to Alexandra Bayazitova, the call to keep money in rubles is associated with an imminent devaluation

Photo: Vadim Akhmetov © URA.RU

The words of the head of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation Elvira Nabiullina that savings should be kept in rubles are a signal of the imminent devaluation of the Russian currency. This was stated by financial journalist Alexandra Bayazitova.

“The officials again started talking about the reliability and profitability of investments in the ruble. But as practice shows, this is a sure sign that the authorities are planning to carry out another devaluation of the national currency. We do not know which bank rate Mrs. Nabiullina uses for her calculations, but if we knew about the devaluation date of 2014 and bought dollars in advance, then the yield at the beginning of 2015 was more than 100%. But at least now we have a rough idea of ​​when to expect the next devaluation, ”Bayazitova wrote in the LIFE edition.

Bayazitova worked as an economic correspondent and managed the economic journals Double Record and Verification in the Company. From 2007 to 2011 she was a member of the expert council of the State Duma Committee on Budget and Taxes.

Earlier, Bayazitova said that the loans written off to Africa would be enough for annual financing of medicine in the Russian Federation. Diana Stepanova, Associate Professor of the Department of Finance and Prices at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, said that the ruble could face devaluation due to the high risks of capital outflow from Russia.