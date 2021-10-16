The Ministry of Justice again found money between the lines – Society – Kommersant

On the evening of October 15, the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation announced the replenishment of the register of foreign media agents. On Friday, they also included the Russian Internet publication Republic and the federal information and analytical agency Rosbalt. The editor-in-chief of the Republic, Dmitry Kolezev, assured Kommersant that the media does not have foreign funding and, most likely, will challenge the status of a foreign agent in court. The general director of Rosbalt Larisa Afonina also insists on the absence of financial receipts from abroad and wonders: “Where is the money, Zin?”

The Ministry of Justice did not change its tradition of publishing messages about new foreign agents on Friday evening. On October 15, “in pursuance of the requirements of the current legislation,” the department announced the inclusion of “Moscow Digital Media” limited liability company and “RS-Balt” joint stock company in the register of foreign media agents. The first legal entity belongs to the socio-political publication Republic, which consists of several online magazines available only by paid subscription. The platform was created in 2009 under the name Slon.ru and renamed in 2016. Since its inception, the editorial staff of the Republic has been part of the Dozhd media holding; The TV channel of the same name was recognized as a foreign media agent in August.

In the editorial office of the Republic, the decision of the Ministry of Justice is considered “unfair and illegal.” “The law on foreign agents should be abolished altogether, which we have written and talked about more than once. But its application to Republic is beyond absurdity. Our publication exists only for the money of subscribers. We do not have foreign sponsors, we do not receive grants. We don’t even have advertisements. Subscription only. We do not know on what basis and for what reason the Ministry of Justice made this decision, ”the statement of the Republic’s editorial office says. “There is little hope of canceling this status, but most likely we will go to court,” Dmitry Kolezev, editor-in-chief of the Republic, told Kommersant.

Let us remind you that three foreign agency registers have been created in Russia – for the media, non-profit organizations and associations without a legal entity. The most dynamically expanding list is the list of foreign media agents, which, since 2019, can include not only the media, but also individuals (as a rule, these are journalists, lawyers and human rights activists). To be included in each of the registers, two conditions must be “met”: a person or organization must carry out “political activity” (the expanded interpretation of this formulation by law has been repeatedly criticized by politicians and human rights activists) and receive “foreign funding” (the amount is not determined by law, but by the fact of foreign money and gifts from friends or an international prize won)

In August, the register of foreign media agents featured 43 positions, now it has expanded to 87 lines.

Last Friday, the Ministry of Justice entered two media outlets and nine people into the register. The status of “foreign agent” can be challenged only in court.

The second media-foreign agent on Friday was the information and analytical agency Rosbalt. It was founded in 2000 in St. Petersburg (the site rosbalt.ru was launched in January 2001) by Natalya Cherkesova. We are talking about the wife of Viktor Cherkesov, a graduate of the special school of the KGB of the USSR, who at the end of the 1990s worked as Vladimir Putin’s deputy when he headed the FSB of Russia, and in the 2000s he headed Gosnarkokontrol and Rosoboronpostavka. The monthly audience of Rosbalt, according to the agency, is 8 million visitors. In 2013, the Moscow City Court, at the request of Roskomnadzor, revoked the license from Rosbalt (one of the reasons was the publication of the video of the Pussy Riot group), but this decision was overturned in 2014 by the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation. In 2020, the legal entity of the company CJSC Information Agency Rosbalt was re-registered as JSC RS-Balt.

The general director of Rosbalt Larisa Afonina told Kommersant that the agency did not receive any money from foreign structures: “Where is the money, Zin, I would like to ask? We have no foreign money, I apologize wildly. ” She said that the agency did not receive letters and warnings from the Ministry of Justice about the upcoming inclusion in the list of foreign media agents: “We are completely unaware of why this is all.” Ms Afonina wonders why JSC RS-Balt was included in the list of the Ministry of Justice, and not Rosbalt as a registered media outlet to which Roskomnadzor had previously filed claims. When asked whether Rosbalt would dispute the inclusion in the list of the Ministry of Justice, Ms. Afonina said only that, for a start, the agency “will try to figure out what the problem is”. “Our lawyer will write requests (to the Ministry of Justice. – “B”) “, – she clarified.

Maria Starikova, Alexander Voronov