The Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Internal Affairs have developed traffic rules for electric scooters and gyro scooters :: Society :: RBK

They propose to allow them to move at a maximum speed of 25 km / h, while the weight of the vehicle should not exceed 35 kg

Photo: Alexey Zotov / TASS



The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Transport have developed amendments that define the rules of the road for “means of individual mobility”, including gyro scooters and electric scooters, and also define this concept, RIA Novosti reports with reference to the corresponding draft government decree.

Departments propose to amend the decree of the Council of Ministers – the Government of the Russian Federation of October 23, 1993 “On the rules of the road”. It is planned to prescribe in it that a “means of individual mobility” (SIM) is a “vehicle with one or more wheels (rollers), intended for individual movement of a person through the use of an engine (motors) (electric scooters, electric skateboards, gyro scooters, segways, unicycle and other similar means) “.

In 2019, the Ministry of Transport was already preparing amendments that would legalize the movement on SIM, and proposed a definition of this concept. Unlike the latest version, the ministry proposed to consider such means also those, for movement on which it is necessary to use the muscular energy of a person. This type of transport includes roller skates and scooters.

In June, it became known that the Ministry of Transport and the police had decided on the status of those who move on rollers and ordinary scooters – they will be considered pedestrians.