The opening popular country on three seas will not let Russian tourists

Tourists from countries that in the “dock-like” times occupied the first places in the supply of tourists to Israel will not get there immediately after the opening of the borders. We are talking about tourists from Russia, as well as the United States. The problem with Russian tourists is, as always, the recognition of the Sputnik vaccine.

Overall, Israel, a popular country on the three seas, plans to begin admitting vaccinated tourists from November 1. The first phase of accepting individual tourists, starting on November 1, will allow travelers from about 40 countries with which Israel has a mutual agreement on the recognition of vaccination certificates to enter the country. Such an agreement has been reached with the European Union. However, at the moment, Israel does not yet have agreements on the recognition of vaccines in the vast majority of countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. As for Russian tourists, according to Globes, said that vaccines recognized by the World Health Organization will be accepted by the Israeli authorities. That is, Chinese vaccinations will be allowed, but the Russian Sputnik V vaccine will not.

In any case, all travelers to Israel will have to undergo a PCR test within 72 hours of departure and a second test upon landing at Ben Gurion Airport. Vaccinated travelers must remain in quarantine for either 24 hours or until they test negative. Those who are not vaccinated must remain in quarantine for 14 days, which can be reduced to seven days if two tests come back negative – on the first and on the seventh day.

