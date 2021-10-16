The Perm Territory is preparing to introduce new restrictions due to coronavirus

The new restrictions may take effect as early as next week. Photo: Vasily Vakhrin

A meeting of the headquarters was held in Perm, at which issues of introducing additional restrictions in the region were discussed. According to Dmitry Makhonin, the situation with the coronavirus in the Perm Territory continues to deteriorate.

“We have high mortality rates. On October 13, the Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Volga Federal District held a meeting with the regions: they said that the situation with COVID-19 in the district is tense, and in general, all-Russian indicators beat world anti-records. We need additional restrictive measures appropriate to the situation. Without this, it will not be possible to contain the spread of coronavirus infection, and the most important thing is to save people’s lives, ”the governor said.

In connection with the difficult situation, the members of the operational headquarters made proposals for the adoption of a number of new measures:

– Introduce strict self-isolation for residents of the Kama region aged 65 and over who have not been vaccinated or have not had a coronavirus in the past 6 months.

– Allow visits to malls, malls and malls only for those who have a certificate or QR code of vaccination against coronavirus or a QR code confirming the transferred coronavirus within the last six months.

– The issue of introducing a lockdown in a number of municipalities in the region is also being worked out. Additional restrictions will affect the territories where the number of vaccinated people is the least, especially among older people and where there is a high dynamics in the number of cases. Also, measures will be taken against the authorities of municipalities in which compliance with anti-epidemic requirements is poorly monitored.

In conclusion, Dmitry Makhonin instructed the members of the operational headquarters to carefully study the issues related to the introduction of the proposed measures and prepare them for inclusion in the decree. The next meeting of the headquarters will be held next week, perhaps after it the date of the speech will be known due to the new prohibitions.