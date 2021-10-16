https://ria.ru/20211016/tekstilschiki-1754840408.html

The perpetrators of the conflict were detained in Moscow at the Tekstilshchiki metro station

In Moscow, three perpetrators of the conflict were detained at the Tekstilshchiki metro station, a senior assistant to the head of the Moscow Investigative Directorate told RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. In Moscow, three perpetrators of the conflict were detained at the Tekstilshchiki metro station, senior assistant to the head of the Moscow head of the Investigative Committee Yulia Ivanova told RIA Novosti. According to the investigation, the detainees – men born in 1985, 1991 and 1993 – used violence against passengers in the carriage. A criminal case was opened against them for hooliganism. “They have been charged. Today, the investigation intends to petition the court to choose a measure of restraint for the defendants,” Ivanova said. “Textile workers”. Four aggressive men molested the woman, and other passengers stood up for her. The instigators of the conflict began to push and insult the passengers, as a result they were taken to the police for investigation, where all four were issued administrative reports for petty hooliganism. After that, the head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to investigate the incident. In early October, a young man who stood up for the girl was severely beaten on the blue line of the Moscow metro. This case received a great public response. Three natives of Dagestan were detained and arrested, they are charged with attempted murder.

