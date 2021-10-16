The Polish Sejm voted for the expulsion of migrants to Belarus :: Politics :: RBC

Belarus retreats again

Against the background of news about Poland’s plans to begin the expulsion of migrants, it became known that Minsk has tightened the rules of entry into the country for citizens of Syria, Egypt, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Yemen, Iran and Nigeria. Previously, they could get a visa right at the Minsk airport. This was one of the main reasons why the Belarusian corridor to the European Union turned out to be so attractive for refugees. Now they will be able to obtain a visa only at the consulates and embassies of Belarus in their countries.

This has not been officially announced. But the news about tougher entry rules appeared on October 12 on the website of the tour operator ANEX Tour. Information about the change in the rules was confirmed by the Belarusian edition Zerkalo.io (formerly Tut.by) and other travel agencies. The interlocutor of RBC in the Belarusian state structures admitted that one of the reasons for the changes is associated with the uncontrolled influx of refugees into the country.

Citizens of the Middle Eastern countries can now really be found all over Minsk – on the streets, in shopping centers and hotels. One of the guests of the capital’s hotel “Belarus” told RBC that on October 13, almost the entire hotel was packed with Iraqis, Yemenis and Syrians. They sit in the foyer for a long time – young men, women and children. On the floor next to them are backpacks filled with water and sleeping bags.

Poland, like other EU countries, accuses the Belarusian authorities of deliberately provoking a migration crisis on their borders. The press secretary of the minister-coordinator of the Polish special services Stanislav Zharin said on Thursday that Warsaw wants Belarus itself to “start choking on migrants.” “We hope that this will force Lukashenka to abandon his decision [помогать мигрантам попадать в страны Евросоюза]”, – he said.

During the first wave of refugees, RBC’s interlocutors in the Belarusian border committee denied that they were helping migrants, but admitted that they turned a blind eye to the violation of the Belarusian border when crossing to Lithuania and Poland.

Poland, like Lithuania, is not the ultimate destination of refugees. Most are trying to get to Western Europe. Since August, more than 4.3 thousand migrants have arrived in Germany – mainly from Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Iran, the FRG police said this week. Due to the influx of refugees, the German authorities have launched an investigation into the possible involvement of Lukashenka in the smuggling of migrants from Belarus through Poland to Germany, the newspaper Bild wrote, citing sources.