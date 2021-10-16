The price of stars. How much does it cost to dine at Michelin-starred restaurants in Moscow | Food & Beverage | Kitchen

The red Michelin guide handed out his stars, and now there are two 2-star restaurants in Moscow – Twins garden and Artest-Chef’s Table…

Both restaurants also work à la carte. For example, in Twins Garden there are large sets for 15 thousand rubles, but you can also order meals there and not for the same amount.

Let’s figure out how much the cheapest lunch will cost in these restaurants.

Twins Garden, two stars

Chefs: Sergey and Ivan Berezutsky

appetizer – Salad with goose, spicy eggplant and baked plums – 670 rubles;

Salad with goose, spicy eggplant and baked plums – 670 rubles; hotter – Potato selection (4 types of selection potatoes with red caviar and celery lard) – 620 rubles;

Potato selection (4 types of selection potatoes with red caviar and celery lard) – 620 rubles; dessert – “Birch” (airy buckwheat cream with caramel, porcini mushroom ice cream and birch vinegar) – 550 rubles.

Total: 1840 rubles

Artest-Chef’s Table, two stars

Chef – Artyom Estafiev

snack – Figs and truffles (raspberries, duck jamon, koji cheese, lacto berries, walnuts, shiso) – 600 rubles or trout tartare (also costs 600 rubles);

– Figs and truffles (raspberries, duck jamon, koji cheese, lacto berries, walnuts, shiso) – 600 rubles or trout tartare (also costs 600 rubles); hotter – Oyster mushrooms (potato dumplings, cauliflower, guinea fowl yolk, cheese sauce with truffles) – 1000 rubles;

– Oyster mushrooms (potato dumplings, cauliflower, guinea fowl yolk, cheese sauce with truffles) – 1000 rubles; dessert – Berry (raspberry compote, marshmallow, yogurt mousse and wild berry sorbet) – 600 rubles.

Total: 2200 rubles

Biologie, one star

Chef – Ekaterina Alekhina

appetizer – Bread and meze (a small snack like hummus or eggplant paste) – 300 rubles;

Bread and meze (a small snack like hummus or eggplant paste) – 300 rubles; hot dish – Chicken with root vegetables – 950 rubles or quail with peach and mountain ash (also 950 rubles);

– Chicken with root vegetables – 950 rubles or quail with peach and mountain ash (also 950 rubles); dessert – 650 rubles. You can choose Pavlova’s cake, honey cake or fondant, they cost the same.

Total: 1900

Delicatessen. Bib Gourmand nomination (best value for money)

From Tuesday to Friday from 12:00 to 16:00 a lunch can be ordered at the restaurant at a fixed price.

appetizer and soup – 250 rubles;

– 250 rubles; soup and hot dish – 400 rubles;

– 400 rubles; appetizer and hot dish – 450 rubles;

– 450 rubles; three course lunch – 550 rubles.

The rest of the time you will need to choose from the menu. The cheapest options:

appetizer – Chicken salad with crispy noodles – 430 rubles;

Chicken salad with crispy noodles – 430 rubles; hot dish for 600 rubles to choose from:

Spaghetti Delicatessen (with meat stew / pesto / olive oil of your choice).

Tortelli with beef cheeks and demi-glace sauce.

Turkey with Turkish chili, onion syrup and French toast.

Dessert – a scoop of ice cream for 130 rubles.

Total: 1160 rubles