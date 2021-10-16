The price of the Polygon token rose by 25% after listing on the South Korean exchange :: RBC.Crypto

Crypto exchange Upbit announced the start of altcoin trading on the morning of October 15. After that, its cost exceeded $ 1.6

The value of the Polygon token has risen by 25% and exceeded $ 1.6 after the altcoin began trading on one of the largest South Korean exchanges Upbit. The trading platform announced the listing of Polygon on the morning of October 15th. Upbit also launched Solana and NuCypher token trading.

Polygon is trading at $ 1.54 at 2:00 p.m. Moscow time with a market cap of $ 10.6 billion, according to CoinGecko. Over the past two weeks, altcoin has risen in price by 37%.

In October, the number of transactions on the Polygon network halved after the protocol developers raised transaction fees. Back in early October, about 6 million transactions were made daily in the Polygon network. As of October 15, this figure fell to 3.5 million transactions.

Polygon is an Ethereum-compatible second level sidechain powered by PoS (Proof-of-Stake) algorithm. This network is faster and with lower fees than the main Ethereum network.

