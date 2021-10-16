The prototype of the hero of the “Short Games” closed its bet against Tesla shares :: News :: RBC Investments

Investor Michael Burry is no longer betting on the fall in Tesla shares. According to him, the short position against the company was a one-time deal, the scale of which was “grossly exaggerated” by the media.

Financier Michael Burry, who predicted the mortgage crisis of 2008 and became the prototype for one of the characters in the movie “The Short Game,” closed a bet against Tesla, an electric car manufacturer, CNBC reported. Earlier, his fund Scion Asset Management bought put options in the amount of $ 534.4 million for the sale of 800.1 thousand Tesla shares.

“No, it was just a deal,” Burrie said in an email to CNBC, when asked by a reporter if he continues to short Tesla. “The media really hyped the significance of these things. I have never shorted tens or hundreds of millions of these stocks through options, as reported. Options bets were extremely asymmetric, and the media were mistaken dozens of times, ”the investor explained.

An option is a contract under which a buyer gets the right to buy or sell an asset (for example, stocks, securities

ETF

-fund or gold futures). The contract allows in the future to sell or buy an asset at a predetermined price (called the strike price) and at a certain time. The date until which the buyer of the option has the right to exercise his right is called the expiration date. There are two types of such contracts – put options and call options. The first of them gives the right to sell the asset at a predetermined price, and the second – to buy. A put option is usually chosen by those who are waiting for the price of a share or other asset to fall.

At the end of the second quarter, Burrie owned about 10,800 options on Tesla stock. Given that each individual option is tied to 100 of the company’s shares, its rate theoretically gave the right to sell more than 1 million shares of the automaker, whose par value was estimated at millions of dollars.

The exact amount that Burry put on the line is unknown, since in the documents that the company submits to the Commission on

securities

and the US Exchanges (SEC) do not list the value, strike price, or expiry date of the option.

Tesla shares are up 19.5% since early 2021 after a 740% rally in 2020. The S&P 500 broad market index is up 19.04% this year.

Michael Burry was one of the first to predict the collapse of the real estate and mortgage market that triggered the 2008 financial crisis. Burry made a bet against the American real estate market, earning as a result for the investors of his fund $ 700 million. The story of the financier formed the basis of the film “Selling Short.”

An exchange-traded fund that invests participants’ funds in stocks on a specific basis: for example, an index, an industry, or a region. In addition to shares, the fund may include other instruments: bonds, commodities, etc.



A financial instrument used to raise capital. The main types of securities: shares (grants the owner the right of ownership), bonds (debt securities) and their derivatives.

