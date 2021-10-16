The Russian Defense Ministry reported on the Israeli Air Force strike on a phosphate processing plant in Syria – Army and defense industry

MOSCOW, October 14. / TASS /. Four Israeli Air Force F-16 tactical fighters attacked a phosphate processing plant near Palmyra on 13 October. The Syrian military did not use air defenses in the attack due to two civilian aircraft in the sky. This was announced by Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, Deputy Head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria.

According to him, on October 13, from 23:35 to 23.39, four F-16 tactical fighters of the Israeli Air Force entered Syrian airspace in the area of ​​the US-occupied Al-Tanf zone in the province of Homs and struck a phosphate ore processing plant in the Palmyra region. communication tower destroyed.

“As a result of the strike by Israeli aircraft, one Syrian soldier was killed, three more were injured. The plant suffered material damage. The Syrian military leadership decided not to use air defense systems, since at the time of the Israeli attack, there were two civilian passenger aircraft in the zone of destruction of anti-aircraft complexes. following the routes Dubai-Beirut and Baghdad-Damascus, “Kulit said.

He added that over the past day in the Idlib de-escalation zone, 10 attacks were recorded from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in the Russian Federation). In the province of Idlib, as a result of the dropping of a grenade from a quadrocopter launched by terrorists from the Kalaz-Faukani area at the position of government forces in the area of ​​Mortlu, three Syrian army servicemen were injured.