The Russian Embassy in Estonia called for an end to intimidating the country’s population

The Russian Embassy in Estonia called for an end to intimidating the country’s population

2021-10-16T17: 23

MOSCOW, October 16 / Radio Sputnik. The Russian embassy in Estonia has called for an end to spread speculation about Russian aggression. The corresponding publication appeared on the official account of the embassy on Facebook. The diplomats recalled the tense situation in Europe in connection with the energy crisis and stressed that some Estonian “heralds” against this background intimidate the population of the country with “fables” about Russia. The embassy noted that Estonia had concluded a contract for the purchase of anti-ship systems, which, allegedly, will be able to control the Baltic Sea and the Russian ships based there. The diplomats also mentioned Estonia’s possible plans to create a medium-range air defense system, while the embassy stressed that Russia had increased gas supplies to Europe during the crisis period. The supply of electricity to Estonia and Latvia from the Russian Federation increased by 38%. Earlier, the expert told radio Sputnik about discrimination against Russian-speaking children in Estonia. Briefly and to the point. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.

