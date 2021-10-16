The Russian Orthodox Church called the information about chipping during vaccination absurd myths :: Society :: RBC

Anti-vaccines, who fear that vaccination will lead to impotence, infertility or reduce life expectancy, repeat unverified theories and ignore the facts, Metropolitan Hilarion said.

Metropolitan Hilarion (Grigory Alfeyev)

The arguments of people who fear that the coronavirus vaccine will lead to other diseases, and oppose vaccination, is unreasonable. Metropolitan Hilarion, head of the Synodal Department for External Church Relations, announced this in the Church and Peace program.

On the air, the Metropolitan read out a comment from one of the spectators that vaccination against COVID-19 can have negative consequences, including infertility, impotence, a decrease in life expectancy, “and most importantly, chipping.” “If this is called prudence, then I very much doubt that a person’s brain is all right. You are simply repeating the most ridiculous myths that exist about the vaccine, voicing unverified theories in spite of the obvious facts, “the representative of the Russian Orthodox Church replied.

The facts indicate that people who have been vaccinated continue to live a normal and fulfilling life, and the consequences arise for those who, on the contrary, are not vaccinated and get sick, continued Ilarion. “Now several hundred people die every day, we break mortality records every day. How much more do you need to die, how much more do you need to get infected, in order to convince you that you need to be vaccinated? ” – he turned to the audience.

At the same time, the Metropolitan admitted that drugs for coronavirus may not be perfect and some consequences for the body may occur in 30 years. “But, firstly, one may not live up to this time, and secondly, there are hundreds of vaccines,” he added (quoted by Interfax).