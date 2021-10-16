the state lost the information campaign about the need for vaccination

Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy said that the state had lost the information campaign on the fight against coronavirus and the need for vaccination. He wrote about this on his instagram.

Photo: Denis Kaminev / Rain

“The state has lost the information campaign to combat the coronavirus and explain to people the need for vaccination. It is a fact: people do not have confidence in the vaccine, no one answers questions about why there are complications, why vaccinated people can get sick anyway, “Tolstoy said.

At the same time, he believes that scientists and experts could not “prove themselves in this direction,” since the “we said, you do” approach does not work.

“We need to explain to people, give reasons, and not try to make them just take their word for it. This is the only way we will be able to overcome the distrust of citizens. And to the doctors who save lives every minute, I can only express my immense gratitude. Their work is invaluable, ”wrote Tolstoy.

On October 16, the headquarters began to publish statistics on residents of Russia vaccinated against coronavirus. According to these data, 51 million Russians were vaccinated with the first component, 47 million were fully vaccinated.

Since mid-September, a new increase in the incidence of coronavirus has begun in Russia. On October 16, new anti-records for mortality and morbidity were recorded. According to the data of the headquarters, 1002 people died in Russia per day, 33208 fell ill.

The low rates of vaccination were previously recognized in the Kremlin. Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that they “leave much to be desired,” and one of the reasons is the insufficiently active campaign to motivate Russians to get vaccinated.