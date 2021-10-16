These Fethiye buildings – Newspaper Kommersant No. 189 (7151) dated 16.10.2021

Closed borders and disclosure requirements on the sources of capital in European countries are encouraging Russian buyers of high-end real estate to look to more affordable alternatives. A striking example is Turkey, where the average transaction budget has more than tripled since 2019, to € 337,000. Russian buyers are attracted by relatively low prices, an affordable passport program and investment prospects. Although consultants advise to be more careful with the latter.

The average budget of Russian investors when buying residential real estate in Turkey increased by 68.5% over the year, to € 337 thousand (27.73 million rubles). Compared to 2019, the indicator has more than tripled. This is stated in a study by Tranio. Analysts associate the trend with both an increase in average prices for properties in Turkey and an increase in the share of high-budget deals.

According to Tranio estimates, the share of investments with a budget of more than € 200,000 (RUB 16.5 million) in the total demand structure has grown from 10% to 24% in two years.

Basically, we are talking about penthouses in Alanya and Antalya. At the same time, single transactions with luxury properties, whose budget exceeds € 500 thousand (41.1 million rubles), began to affect the statistics.

The partner of Savills in Russia, Irina Mosheva, connects the growth of budgets in the Turkish direction with the fact that Russians cease to perceive Turkey exclusively as a destination for cheap holidays in all inclusive hotels. “During the pandemic, when Turkey remained practically the only foreign resort destination for us, many discovered Bodrum, Fethiye and Izmir, where we had already closed deals in the budget of $ 1-2 million (70.1-141.9 million rubles)” , She says.

An additional stimulating demand factor could be the tightening of the requirements of European banks regarding proof of the origin of capital. “In Turkey, no compliance documents are requested when purchasing real estate or applying for citizenship,” says Ms Mosheva. She does not rule out that the policy of the authorities may change, but now, according to her, this stimulates the activity of foreign investors in general and Russians in particular. Alexey Slavuta, director of Kalinka International, doubts that Turkey can be called the most popular destination for gray capital investors. According to him, Dubai remains the leader in this regard.

Russians are among the most active foreign buyers of real estate in Turkey.

According to the estimates of the local statistical institute, in January-September, Russian investors purchased 3.1 thousand real estate objects in the country, taking third place after immigrants from Iran and Iraq. This year, the demand of compatriots for Turkish real estate has grown by 64.4% compared to last year’s level and by 60.6% compared to 2019.

Tranio identifies two factors that stimulate the demand of Russians for real estate in Turkey. The first is the desire to obtain a local residence permit or citizenship. The latter is possible with the purchase of an object worth from € 250 thousand (20.6 million rubles), which is cheaper than European programs. Although the representative of Henley & Partners, Polina Kuleshova, doubts that the interest in Turkish citizenship can be called unusually high among clients with large budgets, since the possibilities of a Turkish passport are far from the European one. She considers the motivation for participation in the Turkish program to be the desire to diversify risks, obtain visa-free access to additional countries (including Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore), as well as the opportunity to obtain the right to live, work and study in the United States on an E-2 nonimmigrant visa. “But this permit is very difficult and expensive to obtain,” adds Ms Kuleshova.

Henley & Partners believes that the opportunity to obtain a Turkish passport is in demand among clients who are interested in the opportunity to earn money on local real estate.

“Some developers offer a guaranteed income of up to 7% per year,” says Polina Kuleshova. Although consultants call such an investment controversial. According to Alexei Slavuta, rental income is still poor, and the growth prospects in two or three years are difficult to predict. But Marina Shalaeva, Regional Director for Overseas Real Estate at Knight Frank, considers Istanbul to be attractive for investors as one of the most popular tourist cities in the world.

Alexandra Mertsalova