Tolstoy announced a lost information campaign against COVID :: Politics :: RBC

The information campaign on the fight against coronavirus in Russia is organized incorrectly, people have little data on why a vaccination against COVID is needed, Tolstoy believes: “The ‘we said, you do’ approach does not work.”

Photo: Vladimir Gerdo / TASS



The Russian authorities, scientists and experts failed to cope with the information campaign to combat the coronavirus and failed to convince many of the need for vaccination against COVID-19. Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy announced this on the air of NTV.

“Unfortunately, we conducted the entire information campaign about the coronavirus in Russia incorrectly and completely lost. There is no trust of people to go and get vaccinated, this is a fact, ”he said.

Tolstoy noted that people weigh the pros and cons when deciding whether to vaccinate or not, but they have little information about how the vaccine works and about the possible side effects. “There are few answers to the questions why those who are vaccinated are ill, why those who are vaccinated die, why there are problems and complications after the vaccinations themselves,” said the Deputy Speaker of the State Duma.

According to Tolstoy, experts, scientists and academics approach the campaign to combat COVID-19 “as a conversation between a district doctor and an under-examined patient.” “The ‘we said, you do’ approach does not work. We need to explain to people, give reasons, and not try to make them just take their word for it, ”he wrote on his Instagram.