Tolstoy called to explain to people the need for vaccination
2021-10-16T21: 37
MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. In Russia, it was not possible to properly conduct an information campaign to combat coronavirus and convince many people of the need to get vaccinated, said Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy. : people do not have confidence in the vaccine, no one answers questions about why there are complications, why vaccinated people can still get sick, “Tolstoy wrote in his Telegram channel. The politician believes that the experts could not fully convey to people information on vaccination. The “approach” we said, but you do “does not work. It is necessary to explain to people, give reasons, and not try to make them just take their word for it. reliable way of protection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among seriously ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.
society, the State Duma of the Russian Federation, the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor), health – society, Mikhail Murashko, Petr Tolstoy, Anna Popova, Russia, Coronavirus covid-19, Coronavirus in Russia, Sputnik V vaccine
