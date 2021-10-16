Tomsk Governor warned of the possibility of a “tenth wave” of a pandemic :: Society :: RBC

Zhvachkin noted that a low level of vaccination was recorded not only in the Tomsk region, but throughout the country. Now Russia, in his opinion, is on the verge of the fourth wave of the pandemic, which is complicated by seasonal flu.

Read on RBC Pro

In the Tomsk region, according to Zhvachkin, only 46% of residents were vaccinated. Compulsory vaccination for certain categories of workers is being introduced in the region from 15 October. The vaccination must be done by law enforcement officers, state and municipal employees, doctors, teachers, service workers, students. In addition, restrictions will be tightened from November. So, cafes, cinema, beauty salons, fitness clubs will be open only for those who have been ill, vaccinated or tested.

The headquarters reported on a record 999 deaths from COVID-19 per day



Since October 6, more than 900 infected people have died in the country every day. Over the past day, 999 patients have died. The incidence is also growing at a record rate. Over the past day, for the first time in the entire pandemic, more than 32 thousand new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Russia. The total number of infected is 7,925,176.

In the Tomsk region, the total number of cases increased to 45 195; over the last day, 132 new cases of infection were detected.

The Kremlin in October called the level of vaccinations in Russia “prohibitively low”, attributing this to an increase in mortality. Denis Protsenko, the head physician of the hospital No. 40 in Kommunarka, also stated about insufficient vaccination. According to him, the Russians do not understand the full danger of the situation, and meanwhile hospitals are rapidly filling up with new patients.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova reported on October 5 that about 42.4 million Russians were fully vaccinated from the coronavirus in the country. The first dose was received by 47.2 million people.