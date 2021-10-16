https://ria.ru/20211016/avariya-1754862788.html

Two buses and a truck collided in Nizhny Novgorod, there are casualties

Two buses and a truck collided in Nizhny Novgorod, there are casualties

In Nizhny Novgorod, 18 people were injured in an accident with buses and a truck, the government press service said. RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. In Nizhny Novgorod, 18 people were injured in an accident with buses and a truck, the press service of the government reported. affected. According to the regional Ministry of Health, five of them are in a state of moderate severity, the rest have minor injuries. The accident occurred on Miroshnikov Street. The head office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that it happened at 14:49. A Gazon truck, a minibus and a LiAZ bus collided. “According to preliminary information, the driver of a GAZ car, leaving the adjacent territory, in the presence of a Yield sign, collided with a LiAZ bus, which collided with a PAZ minibus,” they explained in the department. The prosecutor’s office is checking. Governor Gleb Nikitin instructed his deputy David Melik-Huseynov to take personal control over the assistance to the victims.

Nizhny Novgorod

2021

