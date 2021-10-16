Two buses and a truck collided in Nizhny Novgorod, there are casualties

https://ria.ru/20211016/avariya-1754862788.html
MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. In Nizhny Novgorod, 18 people were injured in an accident with buses and a truck, the press service of the government reported. affected. According to the regional Ministry of Health, five of them are in a state of moderate severity, the rest have minor injuries. The accident occurred on Miroshnikov Street. The head office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that it happened at 14:49. A Gazon truck, a minibus and a LiAZ bus collided. “According to preliminary information, the driver of a GAZ car, leaving the adjacent territory, in the presence of a Yield sign, collided with a LiAZ bus, which collided with a PAZ minibus,” they explained in the department. The prosecutor’s office is checking. Governor Gleb Nikitin instructed his deputy David Melik-Huseynov to take personal control over the assistance to the victims.
MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. In Nizhny Novgorod, 18 people were injured in an accident with buses and a truck, the government press service said.
“The injured were taken to the Semashko Regional Clinical Hospital. Minors were not injured in the accident, no fatalities,” the release says.
Earlier, the regional prosecutor’s office reported 15 victims. According to the regional Ministry of Health, five of them are in a state of moderate severity, the rest have minor injuries.
The accident took place on Miroshnikov Street. The head office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that it happened at 14:49. A truck “Lawn”, a minibus and a LiAZ bus collided.
“According to preliminary information, the driver of a GAZ car, leaving the adjacent territory, in the presence of the sign” Give way “collided with a LiAZ bus, which collided with a PAZ minibus,” the department explained.
The prosecutor’s office is checking. Governor Gleb Nikitin instructed his deputy David Melik-Huseynov to take personal control over the assistance to the victims.
