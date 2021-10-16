Tymoshenko appealed to Mikhail Saakashvili – Rambler / news

Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Tymoshenko called on former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili, who was arrested in Tbilisi, to end the hunger strike, as, according to her, his country needs him, writes Moskovsky Komsomolets, citing a video message from the politician that was shown on the big screen on Freedom Square in Tbilisi during a rally in support of Saakashvili.

“Your country needs you alive, healthy and strong,” Tymoshenko said.

She noted that she knows from her own experience that a hunger strike is practically the only form of protest in custody. According to Tymoshenko, she understands his decision, but nevertheless called on the politician to end the hunger strike.

Saakashvili’s supporters gathered on Thursday in the central square of Tbilisi for a rally in support of the arrested ex-president. As Moskovsky Komsomolets writes, local politicians took part in the action. Video messages from Yulia Tymoshenko, leader of the ruling Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, and journalist Dmitry Gordon, who called on the Georgian authorities to release Saakashvili, were also shown.