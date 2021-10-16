“Cossack and insurgent blood” will help restore the country’s sovereignty. This was announced on Saturday, October 16, by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny.

“Defenders and defenders of Ukraine have been holding back Russian aggression for the eighth year in a row. We have become Europe’s reliable shield. Cossack and insurgent blood in our veins leads us only forward – to Victory <...> We will definitely restore the state sovereignty of Ukraine throughout its territory, “Zaluzhny’s words are quoted in the Facebook account of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the eve of the adviser to the head of the office of Volodymyr Zelensky, Oleksiy Arestovich, said that Ukraine had begun to work out a number of scenarios in the event of a military conflict with Russia. In Kiev, he pointed out, they proceed from the premise that “the war with Russia is already underway” and under certain conditions may acquire the format of a full-scale conflict.

Arestovich noted that Ukraine is ready to cooperate with NATO. In addition, it is planned to jointly produce military equipment with the United States.

On October 14, the ex-head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov said that the way to return Crimea exclusively through diplomatic means should be left to diplomats. The army, he stressed, must use all modern forms of weapons and strategies. The State Duma of the Russian Federation called such statements madness.

On October 10, Arestovich said that the country has the opportunity to return Crimea in “five minutes.” According to him, Ukraine will give Russia “the opportunity to resolve the conflict”, as well as “to solve the problem, to save in a sense, face and leave” Crimea.

Commenting on this statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow is not considering the issue of Crimea’s ownership.

On September 29, the Ukrainian government approved the strategy of “de-occupation of Crimea”. Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said that Kiev interacts with partner countries and international organizations on this issue.

At the same time, the ruling Servant of the People party of the President of Ukraine called 2030 the year of the return of Crimea and the territory of the self-proclaimed republics of Donbass under the control of Kiev.

Relations between Russia and Ukraine have deteriorated since a coup d’etat took place in Ukraine in 2014. Kiev launched a military operation against Donbass, whose residents did not agree with the results of the change of power, and the Crimean authorities decided to hold a referendum on reunification with Russia. As a result of the referendum, 96.77% of Crimean voters and 95.6% of Sevastopol residents voted for the entry of the peninsula into the Russian Federation.