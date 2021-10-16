Ukraine wants to pay 20-30% more for Russian gas

It is surprising that Ukraine wants to continue buying Russian gas not directly, but through the reverse. Therefore, gas for Ukrainians is 20-30% more expensive, said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak in the Vesti on Saturday program with Sergei Brilev on the Russia 1 TV channel.

“The question arises, why don’t you take gas directly from the Russian Federation, the same gas that you take during transit, and, accordingly, pay for it 20-30% more expensive. Well, this is surprising,” Novak said …

After refusing to buy Russian gas directly from Gazprom since 2014, Ukraine has been receiving gas through a virtual reverse – Kiev pays European companies for Russian gas, which it takes from its pipe – from the Russian transit flow to the EU.

Since October 1, Hungary has been receiving gas from the Russian Federation via the “Turkish Stream” past Ukraine. It was the most profitable option, said Olga Belkova, top manager of the operator of the Gas Transportation System of Ukraine (GTS). Therefore, Kiev will have to increase reverse purchases of Russian transit gas, which is supplied through Ukraine to Poland, Slovakia, and Romania. Russian gas in a pipeline through Ukraine was bought by these countries under long-term contracts, but Kiev will buy it up and take it from its own transit pipe.