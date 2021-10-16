https://ria.ru/20211016/aborty-1754889125.html

US administration intends to block Texas abortion law

The Biden administration will ask the Supreme Court to block the Texas abortion law, which is considered one of the most stringent in the country, the Justice Department said

WASHINGTON, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The Biden administration will ask the Supreme Court to block the Texas abortion law, which is considered one of the most stringent in the country, said the US Department of Justice. According to a statement by Justice Department spokesman Anthony Cowley. Earlier, the federal court suspended the law, and the appellate court reopened it, and the case thus moved to the Supreme Court. In turn, the country’s highest court refused to suspend the law in September, but this was before the Court of Appeals ruling, so Supreme Court justices will once again have an opportunity to review the law for suspension. The controversial Texas abortion law went into effect in September. According to the innovation, it is forbidden in Texas to have an abortion if the fetus already has a heartbeat. An exception to this is not when conception occurs as a result of rape or incest. The only time a woman can have an abortion without breaking the law is in a “medical emergency.” The law allows citizens to bring lawsuits against people who perform abortions and those who help pregnant women to break the law. At the federal level, abortion has been allowed since 1973 by a US Supreme Court decision. A number of states have passed laws that severely restrict or de facto prohibit abortion altogether. The question of whether abortion should be allowed or prohibited is still politically motivated in the United States, opponents and supporters of abortion are actively campaigning in society, and the position of politicians on this issue seriously affects the prospects for their election.

