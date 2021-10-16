US millionaire Durst sentenced to life in prison for 21-year-old murder

NEW YORK, October 15. / TASS /. A Los Angeles court on Thursday sentenced US $ 100 million real estate tycoon Robert Durst to life in prison for the 2000 murder of his close acquaintance Susan Berman. This was reported by the Los Angeles Times.

In September, a jury found Durst guilty of third-degree murder after three days of deliberation. According to the newspaper, during the sentencing, the 78-year-old tycoon, who owns a number of office buildings in downtown New York, did not say a word, and his defense did not try to petition for a mitigation of the sentence.

During the trial, which lasted about five months, Durst was confused in his testimony and at the end he himself admitted that it was “very difficult to believe and accept” that he sent a note indicating the location of Berman’s body and did not kill his close acquaintance.

In 2015, while filming a documentary series called The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst, he inadvertently confessed to several murders. “Well, that’s all. You got caught. What did I do? I killed them all,” he said as he went into the bathroom without removing the microphone.

In March of the same year, Durst was arrested in New Orleans, Louisiana. The businessman is also suspected of involvement in the mysterious disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen Durst, in 1982. For many years he himself stated that he had “not the slightest idea” of who killed Berman, and did not know what happened to his first wife.