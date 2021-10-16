US Navy called false statement of Russia about the incident in the Sea of ​​Japan

On Friday, the US Pacific Fleet called “false” the statement of the Russian Defense Ministry about the incident in the Sea of ​​Japan, during which the Russian and American ships were 60 meters apart.

Earlier on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Russian anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs prevented the American destroyer Chafee from violating the Russian maritime border in the Peter the Great Gulf in the Sea of ​​Japan. According to the Russian version, the destroyer was moving towards Russian waters and only the decisive actions of the Russian ship, which was forced to approach the American by several tens of meters, forced the destroyer to change its course. The American ship was in an area closed to navigation due to artillery fire as part of Russian-Chinese naval maneuvers. The Russian side called the actions of the American ship a gross violation of international rules.

A few hours later, the American command announced that Russia had provided false information about what had happened. The Russian ship approached the American ship while the American ship was preparing to conduct “air operations.” “The interaction was safe and professional,” the statement said. According to the American military command, the notification from the Russian side about the conduct of artillery fire and the closure of the water area for shipping and flights was made public after this episode. The statement emphasizes that the US destroyer was in neutral waters: “The United States will continue to fly, its ships will cruise and conduct operations where permitted by international law.”