US pledges compensation to victims of air strike in Kabul

Photo caption, Consequences of an American drone strike

The United States offered monetary compensation to the relatives of 10 Afghans killed by mistake in an air strike in Kabul shortly before the final withdrawal of the American military from Afghanistan. Among the dead there are seven children.

The families of the victims complained last week that they have not yet been contacted by the US authorities to personally apologize and discuss compensation.

On Friday, US Deputy Secretary of Defense Colin Kahl made an offer of compensation in a conversation with the head of Nutrition and Education International, Stephen Kwon.

One of those killed, Zamairi Ahmadi, worked in this organization. Another of the killed adults, Ahmad Nasser, served as a translator for the US military.

The Pentagon also said it was working to relocate relatives of the victims to America.

The US Deputy Secretary of Defense again admitted that the drone strike on August 29 was a mistake, and the victims were not associated with the Islamic State (banned in Russia in a terrorist organization) and did not pose a threat to the US military.

Photo caption, Two-year-old Sumaya is among the victims of the airstrike

Initially, the US military claimed that a drone strike destroyed a car with explosives, which IS militants were preparing for a terrorist attack near the Kabul airport.

Three days earlier, fanatics had already carried out a terrorist attack near the airport: then 170 Afghans and 13 US Marines were killed by a suicide bomber.

Near the Kabul airport, thousands of Afghans and citizens of Western countries, who fled from the Taliban, who seized power in the country (the organization is banned in Russia), gathered then.

The US military acknowledged the mistake some time ago.

General Kenneth McKenzie told reporters in September that intelligence monitored that car for eight hours. Initially, he was seen in a place that the Americans considered one of the bases of the militants of the Afghan wing of IS.

Then the car went towards the airport. At one point, the cameras of the reconnaissance drone showed that the men were loading into the trunk something that the Americans considered explosives. Later it turned out that these were cans of water.

The strike, which General Mackenzie called a tragic mistake, came when Zamairi Ahmadi parked his car outside his home three kilometers from the airport.

The rocket explosion was followed by another explosion, which the US military initially considered to be proof that there were explosives in the car. However, later investigation showed that it was most likely a gas cylinder that had exploded.

All those killed had American visas and hoped to evacuate through the airport, as tens of thousands of other Afghans and foreigners working in Afghanistan were able to do with the help of soldiers and aircraft from the United States and several other countries.

Earlier, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin apologized to his relatives.

Ahmadi’s nephew, 22-year-old Farshad Haidari, told Agence France-Presse in Kabul that an apology from the US military is not enough for him: “Let them come here and personally ask for forgiveness!”

The last American soldiers left Kabul airport and Afghanistan on August 31, as promised by US President Joe Biden.