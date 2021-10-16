US pledges compensation to victims of air strike in Kabul

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
75

Consequences of an American drone strike
Photo caption,

Consequences of an American drone strike

The United States offered monetary compensation to the relatives of 10 Afghans killed by mistake in an air strike in Kabul shortly before the final withdrawal of the American military from Afghanistan. Among the dead there are seven children.

The families of the victims complained last week that they have not yet been contacted by the US authorities to personally apologize and discuss compensation.

On Friday, US Deputy Secretary of Defense Colin Kahl made an offer of compensation in a conversation with the head of Nutrition and Education International, Stephen Kwon.

One of those killed, Zamairi Ahmadi, worked in this organization. Another of the killed adults, Ahmad Nasser, served as a translator for the US military.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here