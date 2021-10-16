US regulator demanded that Tesla explain why it did not recall cars to update the Autopilot system

The American regulator in the field of transport security has asked the Tesla car company to explain why it has not announced a recall of electric vehicles in order to install fresh software on them. The new software should help the proprietary Autopilot driver assistance system better recognize special vehicles on the side of the roads, which Tesla has regularly encountered in recent years.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) noted that under current law, automakers must issue a recall in the event, “when they determine that the vehicles or equipment they manufacture contain defects related to the safety of motor vehicles or do not comply with applicable motor vehicle safety standards“.

NHTSA wants Tesla to provide “technical and / or legal grounds for refusal»Run the recall when it sent customers a security software update in September. Tesla’s “Emergency Light Detection Update” was delivered wirelessly to customers’ vehicles a few weeks after NHTSA initiated an investigation into possible safety issues for Tesla Autopilot, the company’s standard driver assistance package.

NHTSA announced in August that it had begun an official safety audit of the autopilot system on some 765,000 Tesla Model Y, X, S and 3 electric vehicles produced between 2014 and 2021, following a series of accidents involving Tesla electric vehicles and emergency vehicles.

To date, NHTSA has identified 12 accidents involving Tesla vehicles using advanced driver assistance systems and emergency vehicles. The agency claims that most of the incidents occurred during the hours of darkness.

NHTSA also has questions about Autosteer on City Streets or Full Self-Driving, which, while in beta, is already being used on public roads.

The company must answer all the questions of the regulator by November 1.