US will ban entry to foreigners vaccinated with “Sputnik V”

The drug “Sputnik V” is not included in the list of approved vaccines by the FDA and WHO

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

Entry into the United States from November 8 will only be available to foreigners vaccinated with vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the US Department of Health and Human Services or the World Health Organization (WHO). This was reported by the press service of the Federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“For entry into the United States, the list of accepted vaccines will be FDA-approved or on the WHO emergency list,” the CDC said. The Russian drug “Sputnik V” was not included in this list.

Earlier it was reported that the manufacturer of Sputnik V expects the vaccine to be recognized in Europe by the end of 2021. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov believes that the European Union is biased towards Russian vaccines against COVID-19, reports RT.