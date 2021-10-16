https://ria.ru/20211015/ssha-1754826912.html

USA allowed entry of those vaccinated only with WHO-approved vaccines

USA allowed entry to those vaccinated only with WHO-approved vaccines – Russia news today

USA allowed entry of those vaccinated only with WHO-approved vaccines

The State Department confirmed that from November 8, to enter the United States, foreigners need to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus with vaccines approved by the American … RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021

WASHINGTON, October 15 – RIA Novosti. The State Department confirmed that from November 8, foreigners must be fully vaccinated against coronavirus with vaccines approved by the US authorities or the World Health Organization, which does not yet include the Russian Sputnik V in order to enter the United States. The White House previously said that new measures requiring COVID vaccinations for foreigners to cross US borders will take effect Nov. 8. “A new entry policy announced today by the White House requires foreigners traveling to the US to demonstrate proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. It takes effect Nov. 8.” ; … & gt; Vaccines will include those that are approved (by the American medical regulator. – Ed.) by the FDA or approved for emergency use by the WHO, “said Foreign Ministry spokesman Ned Price. the widespread “Sputnik V” has not yet received WHO or FDA approval.

