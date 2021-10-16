https://ria.ru/20211016/perepis-1754850659.html

KIEV, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The US Embassy in Ukraine said that Washington condemns Russia’s census in Crimea and regards these actions as an attempt to undermine the independence of Ukraine. “The United States condemns the Russian census in occupied Crimea as another attempt to undermine the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.” According to a Facebook post from the embassy, ​​the EU had previously condemned the conduct of a population census in Crimea in Russia. Later, the Russian Foreign Ministry, commenting on the EU’s reaction to the census in Crimea, called it a hackneyed record in the genre of a parallel world. And the first vice-speaker of the Crimean parliament, Efim Fiks, said that Crimea does not need estimates of the census from the European Union, the process of registering people in the region will be carried out, despite various provocative statements from outside. , where Kiev in 2014 launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed LPR and DPR, and around Crimea, which was reunited with the Russian Federation after a referendum on the peninsula. The Ukrainian authorities and Western countries have repeatedly accused Russia of interfering in the internal affairs of Ukraine. Moscow rejected all accusations, stating that the Russian Federation is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict, and the issue of Crimea is finally closed.

