USA from November 8 to open borders for fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The United States will allow passengers from 33 countries previously subject to restrictive measures to enter its territory from November 8, fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the decision of the White House, in addition to the full course of vaccinations, those entering must have a negative coronavirus test, which was done no earlier than three days before the trip. There is no mandatory quarantine regime, the BBC reports.

The new rules mark the end of the harsh measures introduced last year. They banned most foreigners from entering the United States, who had visited China, India, South Africa, Iran, Brazil, Great Britain and a number of European countries within two weeks before the trip. At the same time, the United States throughout the pandemic allowed foreign air passengers from more than 150 countries to enter. Such a policy, critics argued, did not make sense, since some countries with a high level of infection were not blacklisted, according to the publication of the Voice of America.

In Washington, they emphasize that those who have been vaccinated with one of the drugs approved by the American Food and Drug Administration or vaccines from the list of the World Health Organization will be able to enter the United States. The list includes, among other things, the widely used AstraZeneca in the UK, as well as the Chinese Sinovac and Sinopharm.

For the first time, the administration of US President Joe Biden announced its intention to lift the current travel restrictions in September. The fact that the United States did it later than many other states caused friction between Washington and a number of its allies.