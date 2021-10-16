Vice-mayor of Yekaterinburg introduced an emergency regime in the absence of the chief

Smog in Solnechny should dissipate in a few days

Photo: Vladimir Zhabrikov © URA.RU

news from the plot Ural was covered with smog due to fires

The first deputy head of Yekaterinburg Igor Sutyagin, who at the time of Alexei Orlov’s business trip to Kazan, acts as the mayor, introduced an emergency regime in the Solnechny microdistrict, shrouded in smog due to the smoldering peat bogs. The corresponding affixing is published on the website of the city administration.

“Introduce from October 15 an emergency situation on the territory of the Solnechny microdistrict, Chkalovsky district <...> in connection with a landscape fire (smoldering peat). <…> To establish a municipal level of emergency response for the Yekaterinburg city link of the Sverdlovsk regional subsystem of the unified state system for the prevention and elimination of emergencies and its territorial links, “the document says.

“Of course, this decision was agreed with the head of the city. Orlov keeps the situation under control, ”a high-status municipal employee explained to URA.RU.

Smog and the smell of burning in Solnechnoye appeared on October 14. The city authorities then blocked the road to the microdistrict from the Zeleny Bor dam. On the morning of October 15, Sutyagin went to the site. Forecasters predict that the smog will dissipate after October 19.