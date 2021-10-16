Vin Diesel released the track Days Are Gone :: Repost :: RBC Style

The Hollywood actor, producer and star of the Fast and the Furious franchise appeared as a musician last month

Vin Diesel presented a new song “Days Are Gone” at the James Corden Show. A few days before the release, he revealed that due to a lack of work in the film industry this year, he started writing music because “an artist must have an outlet for creative energy,” and thanked fans for letting him get out of his comfort zone.

In the song about how the days are gone, the actor performs an unpretentious nostalgic text listing all the days of the week – you can not only dance, but also memorize English words.

Vin Diesel at the end of September presented his first single in the tropical house genre, created in collaboration with the Norwegian musician Kygo, – a dance sketch with a summer mood “Feel Like I Do”.

The actor who voiced the living Groot tree in Marvel films has shown his vocal abilities before. In 2016, he sang Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” at the People’s Choice Awards in memory of his late colleague Paul Walker.