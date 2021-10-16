Volvo unveils autonomous mining truck

AB Volvo





Volvo has introduced an autonomous electric dump truck for mines and quarries. It weighs 8.2 tons, of which three are steel produced without the use of fossil fuels.

Most unmanned vehicles today are cars. Volvo develops and actively tests such. But the company is also interested in unmanned cargo transportation. In 2018, it introduced the Vera electric semitrailer tractor without a driver’s cab. The company proposes to use it not on ordinary roads, but in closed areas. For example, in the cargo terminal of the port in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Volvo unveiled the autonomous mining truck on October 13th. It can lift and transport goods along a given route. The company markets the dump truck as the world’s first fossil fuel-free steel machine. During the production of this material, hydrogen and electricity are used instead of conventional coal.

But the 8.2 ton machine is not entirely made of this material – the mass of “green” steel in its structure is three tons. Some components, such as the electric motor, are made from common materials. Volvo does not disclose technical details about the speed and load capacity of the dump truck, but is going to begin operation of their first series next year.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2UZ1XXXvnwU

In Russia, KamAZ is actively involved in the development of cargo drones. Earlier we wrote about her unmanned “Shuttle”, which can move in “crab mode”.

Vasilisa Chernyavtseva



