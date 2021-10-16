Vucic announced that Moscow’s gas proposal did not suit him :: Politics :: RBC

According to the Serbian President, Russia has offered to calculate the gas price according to a new formula, which would have caused it to almost triple. Vucic said that Serbia cannot pay that much, and intends to raise the issue at a meeting with Putin

Alexander Vucic

(Photo: Press Service of the Russian Foreign Ministry / TASS)



Moscow offered Serbia an option in which the gas price for Belgrade would rise from the current $ 270 to $ 790 per 1,000 cubic meters. m, but the state cannot pay for fuel at such a cost, said Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in an interview with TV Prva. The transcript is published by the Serbian portal Vesti online.

According to Vucic, the $ 270 that Serbia pays for Russian gas is “the best price in Europe.” However, Russia has proposed a formula for calculating the price from the new year, according to which the gas price will consist of 70% of the exchange price and 30% is calculated using the oil formula. The President explained that in this case, the price of gas for his country will rise to $ 790. “I said that we cannot pay for this,” Vucic emphasized.

He intends to address this issue to President Vladimir Putin, with whom he will meet on 25 November. According to the Serbian president, he will ask to extend the current price until the end of the heating season, by three to six months.

Abnormal rise in gas prices in Europe. What is important to know



Typically, in the current period, Serbia consumes 6.5 million cubic meters daily. meters of gas, but now this figure is higher. By winter, daily fuel consumption in the country will rise to 11 million cubic meters. m, emphasized Vucic.