VZGLYAD / What citizenship is needed for overseas children of Russians :: Society

Children from mixed marriages should become citizens of the Russian Federation – regardless of where they were born. This initiative was announced by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. It would seem that the proposal has only advantages. The number of holders of our passports abroad is growing, children do not need a visa to Russia, and in the event of a divorce, a mother has more chances to return home with her child. But in the expat community, the idea sparked controversy. What are the pros and cons?

Children born from marriages of Russians with foreigners should automatically receive Russian citizenship, regardless of the place of birth of the child and the place of residence of the family. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said this on Friday, speaking at the World Congress of Russian Compatriots. The minister explained: the legislators intend to develop the relevant norms as part of initiatives to support Russians abroad.

Deputy Speaker of the State Duma, former federal children’s ombudsman Anna Kuznetsova approves of the idea voiced by Lavrov. “At a minimum, this could be very useful for many families in order to make it easier to solve various everyday issues,” Kuznetsova emphasized. – I believe that the initiative is absolutely correct, accurate, and we support it. Let this be so, and when the child grows up, he will be able to independently decide which state he will be a citizen of ”.

The Federation Council also promised to support any initiatives that would make it easier for compatriots to obtain Russian citizenship, Senator Sergei Tsekov, a member of the international committee of the upper house, told RIA Novosti. He expects that the corresponding amendments will go to the State Duma from the government.

Specialists in family and private international law believe that the automatic acquisition of our citizenship by a child could protect the rights of Russians in, alas, a typical situation: in the event of a divorce or conflict in the relationship between a Russian woman and a man who is a citizen of another state, the court and officials of the host country will never protect Russian women, and take the side of their subject.

Now Russian legislation operates in such a way that a child born to a Russian woman abroad will receive Russian citizenship only with the consent of a foreign parent – an application must be submitted. Without this, a woman is deprived of the opportunity to obtain citizenship for a child, Maria Yarmush, a lawyer, specialist in civil and international law, litigation and custody of children, explained to RIA Novosti.

If the father does not want to give Russian citizenship to the child, then the mother cannot calmly go home with him. To do this, you need to apply for a visa for a child, and also with the consent of the father.

“It has been very difficult to get such consent lately. Foreigners are afraid that in the event of a divorce, the mother will take the child abroad.

Therefore, they do everything they can to prevent a child from acquiring Russian citizenship, ”said lawyer Yarmush in a commentary to the VZGLYAD newspaper.

It should also be borne in mind that in a number of countries, for example, in the United States and Canada, the principle of automatically obtaining citizenship of these states upon birth on American or Canadian territory operates, recalled Dmitry Labin, professor of the Department of International Law at MGIMO. Consequently, now a Russian parent (and in most cases, this is a Russian mother) is in a deliberately weak position.

Some Russians born abroad did not receive Russian citizenship until the age of 18, because their foreign father did not allow them, in turn, said the lawyer Yarmush. After 18 years, such a citizen must enter Russia, draw up a lot of documents and prove that his mother is a Russian woman. “This is an accelerated process, but still difficult. And the bill will simplify it as much as possible, ”the lawyer believes.

“If the proposal that Lavrov spoke about is formalized as amendments to the law on Russian citizenship, then the rules will change. Any Russian woman who has given birth abroad will just have to come to our consulate, write a statement that she is a citizen of Russia, show her passport, show the child’s birth certificate, and a decision will be made immediately on her child’s adoption of Russian citizenship, ”Yarmush said. … This, in any case, should be the optimal mechanism for recognizing a child as a citizen of Russia, the interlocutor clarified.

Labin suggested that in the event of a procedure for automatically granting Russian citizenship, the consulates could be entrusted with the task of tracking the birth of Russians abroad. If we are talking about small countries, the consuls can enter into closer communication with the Russian community and know better who lives in his district, explain to people their new rights, added the international lawyer.

Note that filiation – as lawyers call the acquisition of citizenship by birth and “by right of blood” – is quite widespread in the world. For example, a child born in or out of wedlock from a mother with a FRG passport is recognized as a German citizen.

New Zealand took a similar path at one time. And it was this country that recently presented the world with a scandalous legal incident, which revealed pitfalls in the very idea of ​​”automatic citizenship” (which should be paid attention to by Russians as well). In 2017, the career and position of Deputy Prime Minister of neighboring Australia, Barnaby Jones, were under attack – it suddenly turned out that he had dual citizenship, Australian and New Zealand.

Jones himself did not know about this, and he was born in Australia. But the catch is that the official’s father is a native of New Zealand. Jones Sr. was recognized as a citizen of this country by birth, and his son, future Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Jones, automatically inherited New Zealand citizenship from him (and without knowing it!).

Such a “facilitated procedure for acquiring citizenship” without the knowledge of a person is, of course, an extreme. But even the option that the Russian authorities are now proposing has raised questions from our compatriots living abroad – precisely because the recognition of a child as a Russian citizen can become an automatic and inevitable affair.

In your opinion

What principle of obtaining Russian citizenship for newborns do you think is more appropriate?

Russian woman Alena Nevskaya-Martinez, married to a Frenchman and living in Paris, told the VZGLYAD newspaper that she had given a link to the message of Minister Lavrov on the forum of the same emigrants – and received contradictory responses. “There are overwhelmingly positive responses, for example:“ It will make it easier to travel to visit my wife’s relatives. In times of lockdown, the more citizenships, the easier it is to ride. And there is no need to pay for visas and transfers, ”said Nevskaya-Martinez. Some were glad that they would not have to go through boring bureaucratic procedures at the embassy or overcome their husband’s resistance.

“But, for example, one woman asked the question:“ What if you live in a country that does not allow two citizenships? ”Nevskaya-Martinez gave an example. – Or: “Very, very much against, categorically. If it comes to this, I will renounce my citizenship. I want to have the right to choose whether to give my children citizenship or not. ”

“In 2013, at the initiative of Dmitry Medvedev, the Russian parliament almost adopted (rejected only during the passage through the Federation Council) a bill according to which children born in mixed marriages and received Russian citizenship by the will of their parents, upon reaching the age of twenty, would be are obliged to decide on their own – to which citizenship they belong, ”reminded Nevskaya-Martinez.

“Now, Mr. Lavrov says the opposite: children of mixed marriages, regardless of their country of residence, should receive Russian citizenship automatically. Without even asking the opinion of the second parent, ”the interlocutor stated.

Nevskaya-Martinez, the mother of three children born in Paris, who each have two passports – the European Union and Russia – noted that she was against the 2013 draft law “on the“ choice ”, and in fact, depriving Russia of citizenship at the age of 20. But now, according to the interlocutor, Russian lawmakers are going to the other extreme.

“Your will, the automatic registration of” international “children in Russian citizenship is like shaving into soldiers,

– says a Russian woman living in France.

“I understand that often difficult situations arise, where the family is initially on the verge of divorce, the foreign father does not give consent to Russian citizenship for the child, so that the mother does not get overwhelmed and take the child away. Here, of course, the mother will be happy that she can go behind the back of her husband-father to issue her child’s own passport, in which case she urgently leaves for Russia, and then go to international courts to call her accountable. It won’t work, ”the interlocutor noted.

But, she continued, what to do if the family is not on the verge of divorce, but on the contrary – the relationship is the sweetest? “Dad, as an intelligent person, of course, agrees to a second citizenship for his child. Or maybe mom herself does not want to give citizenship of her own homeland to a young Frenchman (for example)? And that, since she has kept a Russian passport, her child will be “automatically” registered as a Russian? ”Asked Nevskaya-Martinez.

Watch even more videos on the VZGLYAD YouTube channel