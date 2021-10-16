“Well done, Scarlett!” Actors stood up for “tossed” Disney Johansson

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210824/yokhansson-1747035149.html

MOSCOW, August 24 / Radio Sputnik. American actress Elizabeth Olsen has shared with Vanity Fair her opinion on the lawsuit of her colleague Scarlett Johansson against Disney Studios. Elizabeth Olsen is best known for her role as Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch) in the MCU. Together with Johansson, they appeared in the last parts of the film “The Avengers.” She claims that there was no clause on the premiere online streaming of the film in her contract. Johansson’s agents made inquiries with Marvel and Disney, but did not receive a response. Earlier, Sputnik radio reported how Disney commented on Scarlett Johansson’s filing of a lawsuit over the “leaking” of “Black Widow”. Short and to the point. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.

