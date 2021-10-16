Which celebrity is against Botox – Helen Mirren, Susan Sarandon, Meryl Streep – photos – world showbiz news

Some stars have already “reshaped” their face by the age of 25, and someone, even at 75, does not need “beauty injections” and even less does not think about plastic surgeries.

Stars who have given up Botox and fillers / Photo: instagram.com/juliannemoore, instagram.com/susansarandon

Actress Jodie Foster once admitted that she does not care how she looks in real life, adding that she is not “a slob or a muddler” at all, but she just does not care.

Star of “Silence of the Lambs” at 58 also not a fan of botox injectionspreferring healthy food and sports.

Jodie Foster refused botox and other beauty injections / Photo: instagram.com/jodiefosterworld

Further in our selection there are nine more actresses who are not afraid of age-related changes and small wrinkles.

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren is not afraid to grow old / Photo: vogue.co.uk

The famous British actress has never done plastic surgery and even at the age of 76 she does not hide her wrinkles on her face. Helen Mirren always looks like a very happy woman who is in harmony with herself and her age.

Susan Sarandon

Susan Sarandon / Photo: instagram.com/susansarandon

Another actress who is in favor of natural beauty is Susan Sarandon. She is 75 and looks amazing without any injections.

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep / Photo: instagram.com/merylstreep

The Hollywood star has a negative attitude towards plastic surgery and does not consider it “salvation” or “the key to eternal youth.”

Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton / Photo: vogue.co.uk

Another legend, Oscar winner, Diane Keaton, also refused to wear braces, which can be seen with the naked eye. But this does not make her look worse, but on the contrary.

Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver / Photo: Getty Images

Alien star Sigourney Weaver is now 72 years old, but so far she has not gone under the surgeon’s knife and has not changed anything in her appearance. The same goes for fillers. Weaver admits that he sees no point in injections.

Charlotte Rampling

Charlotte Rampling / Photo: fashionmagazine.com

The famous British actress Charlotte Rampling was considered a beauty in her youth and charmed everyone with her appearance. And although at 75 she already looks different, but her charm has not disappeared anywhere.

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore / Photo: VOGUE

Red-haired Julianne Moore is hard to look away from. The actress does not condemn Botox fans, but she herself is an opponent of such procedures.

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet / Photo: instagram.com/kate.winslet.official

The Titanic star is credited with rhinoplasty – it allegedly changed the shape of the nose. But a few years ago, Kate, along with her friends, organized the League of Opponents of Plastic Surgery and publicly stated that she would never let her face “freeze with one expression.”

Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer / Photo: instagram.com/michellepfeifferofficial

Looking at the 63-year-old actress, it’s hard to believe her age. Michelle says that she has not radically changed her face yet, but does not exclude the possibility that one day she will use the services of cosmetologists, because she is not at all against Botox.

