WHO has selected experts to study the origin of SARS-CoV-2

The World Health Organization (WHO) has summed up the selection of experts for the WHO Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens, SAGO. This is stated in a message published on the organization’s website.

SAGO will advise WHO on research into the origin of new and emerging pathogens with epidemic and pandemic potential, including SARS-CoV-2.

“The emergence of new viruses that can cause epidemics and pandemics is a fact of nature, and although SARS-CoV-2 is the last such virus, this process will not end there,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus. “Understanding where new pathogens come from is essential to prevent future outbreaks of epidemic and pandemic potential and requires a wide range of knowledge. We are very pleased with the level of experts selected for SAGO from around the world and look forward to working with them to make the world a safer place, ”added the WHO Director General.

In total, more than 700 applications were received for the competition, 26 scientists from various fields of knowledge were selected, including epidemiology, veterinary medicine, ecology, clinical medicine, virology, genomics, molecular epidemiology, molecular biology, general biology, food safety, biosafety, biosecurity and public health. The composition of SAGO reflects geographical and gender diversity, the WHO stressed.