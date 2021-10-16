Why Hugh Jackman shouldn’t play Wolverine in the MCU

There is no doubt that Marvel Studios is actively working on the introduction of the X-Men in the MCU, although they have not publicly announced this. However, there are two elements of the old franchise that should remain intact – Hugh Jackman and his role as Wolverine.

The actor played a clawed character in eight films, and his final project was “Logan“Who adapted the story arc Old man logan and ended with the death of the character. Despite the rumors that circulate on the net regularly, it would be a mistake to return Jackman to the role of MCU Wolverine, as the iteration has been researched as fully as was deemed necessary.

We saw the character’s life from 1845 to 2029. Many gaps were filled in the film “X-Men: Days of Future Past“, Giving the hero the opportunity to travel in time. Having told the full arc, in fact, there is a feeling that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine has little to offer the MCU at the moment, and there is also the possibility that the emotional send-off shown in “Logane”Will no longer make sense.

However, it seems inevitable that Wolverine will appear in the MCU one way or another, and that will be a completely different story. On the other hand, given the existence of the concept of the multiverse and options, be that as it may, nothing should be ruled out – and a potential cameo of Wolverine Hugh Jackman in one of the projects could potentially see the light of day.

